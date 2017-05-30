Older Lawyers Pursue Social Justice Through Emeritus Program
A program launched seven years ago by then Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman as "a permanent piece of the puzzle" to close the justice gap for low-income New Yorkers has "grown steadily," with more than 200 senior attorneys currently volunteering with one of 64 approved host agencies.
