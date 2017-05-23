NYC tightens security after concert blast in England
A New York Police Department anti-terror unit guard an entry area to Madison Square Garden, Tuesday May 23, 2017, in New York. The NYPD says it has tightened security at high-profile locations "out of an abundance of caution" following the deadly explosion in Manchester, England.
