NY Senate Democrats persist in push for Trump's taxes
The Senate minority on Tuesday attempted unsuccessfully to force a vote in the Republican-led chamber that would require the state to release five years of state tax information for any president or vice president who files a New York state return. The bill also was rejected by a committee Monday but Democrats say they will continue state efforts to fight for the records.
