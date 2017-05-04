NY French expats vote in critical pre...

NY French expats vote in critical presidential election

Read more: Jerusalem Post

Sunday's French election was the second one that Audrey and Arnaud Sebbane, who moved to New York City with their three children six years ago, have taken part in by absentee ballot. Like some 30,000 French citizens living in the Big Apple, they cast their votes on Saturday, a day before polls open in France, for what is going to be a critical election.

