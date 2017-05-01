NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes
There are 3 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 14 hrs ago, titled NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:
New York-based Troll Cakes Bakery and Detective Agency will charge you $35 to send internet trolls a taste of their own vitriol in cake form, UPI reports. Cakes ordered from the bakery have the original comment or social media post on the inside of the box and are also copied word-for-word onto the cake.
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,330
Spotted World
#1 13 hrs ago
I didn't know someone on Topix took their feud with LB to the real world...
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
22,330
Spotted World
#2 13 hrs ago
It's also amusing that the option where they figure out on their own where to mail the cake to happens to be the second option. So if you don't like someone and don't know who they are, you send them the #2 special. That's right, the #2 special for those who act like #2 while presumably anonymous.
#3 12 hrs ago
Most people like cake. The prospect of free cake at your door will encourage trolls to troll, obviously.
Now, if your troll is seriously diabetic or obese....
