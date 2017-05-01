There are on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 14 hrs ago, titled NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

New York-based Troll Cakes Bakery and Detective Agency will charge you $35 to send internet trolls a taste of their own vitriol in cake form, UPI reports. Cakes ordered from the bakery have the original comment or social media post on the inside of the box and are also copied word-for-word onto the cake.

