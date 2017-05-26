NOAA Updates Forecast for Atlantic Hurricane Season, Pacific's El NIno
The Atlantic hurricane season will likely churn out an above-average 11 to 17 named storms, in part due to fading odds than an El Nino will form in the Pacific. Of storms that emerge during the six-month season that begins June 1, five to nine will reach hurricane strength with winds of 74 miles per hour, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
