New Yorkers Mobilize Against Vacant Storefronts
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and volunteers counted vacant storefronts along Broadway on Sunday. She said high rents and competition online are causing local businesses to close, leading to the spread of empty retail spaces throughout the borough.
