New Yorkers hate pigeons, find videos of pigeons most calming
A survey done by Moodica, a website for relaxing videos, says these guys are what New Yorkers find most relaxing. Uhm...? According to Moodica , a video aggregator site that claims to be a "vacation for your brain," of all the mindlessly calming animal videos out there to anaesthetize your soul, New Yorkers find pigeons to be the most soothing ? As a lifelong New Yorker and, therefore, pigeon-hater, I find this hard to believe.
