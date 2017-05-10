New York will allow tech giants and a...

New York will allow tech giants and automakers to test self-driving cars

15 hrs ago

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that the state will allow testing of autonomous vehicles on public roads, potentially leaving perplexed New Yorkers wondering who to flip off when they jaywalk in front of a car without a driver. "We are taking a careful yet balanced approach to incorporating autonomous vehicles on our roads to reduce dangerous driving habits, decrease the number of accidents and save lives on New York roadways," Cuomo said in a statement.

