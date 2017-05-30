New York State Greets Autonomous-Car Testers with a Welcome Mat of Red Tape

New York State Greets Autonomous-Car ...

New York's governor signed legislation last week that paves the way for the testing of autonomous vehicles, a development trumpeted by state officials as an official welcome mat for the self-driving industry in a sought-after location. But manufacturers interested in testing on the state's roads may find the process about as easy to navigate as crosstown traffic in Manhattan on a Friday afternoon.

