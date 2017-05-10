New York Power Authority Governor Cuo...

New York Power Authority Governor Cuomo Announces Low-Cost Hydropower ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced an allocation of low-cost hydropower to Sumitomo Rubber USA in Erie County, a subsidiary of one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world. The power allocation supports $87 million in capital investments and creates 30 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 33 min Squach 1,235
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) 50 min swedenforever 518
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... 1 hr Theocraencyclical 5
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 17 hr URNuts 62,299
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 11 Limpball Viagra 19
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,690 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC