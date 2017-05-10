New York Power Authority Governor Cuomo Announces Low-Cost Hydropower ...
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced an allocation of low-cost hydropower to Sumitomo Rubber USA in Erie County, a subsidiary of one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world. The power allocation supports $87 million in capital investments and creates 30 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|33 min
|Squach
|1,235
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|50 min
|swedenforever
|518
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|1 hr
|Theocraencyclical
|5
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|URNuts
|62,299
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|19
|Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|May 10
|TerriB1
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC