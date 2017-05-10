New York mayor criticized for propose...

New York mayor criticized for proposed limits on legal aid to immigrants

18 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

New York City public defenders on Thursday criticized a proposal by Mayor Bill de Blasio to deny free legal counsel to immigrants in deportation hearings if they had been convicted of serious crimes in the past, saying the plan would deny them due process. In his proposed annual budget, De Blasio allocated $16.4 million to legal services for immigrant New Yorkers, citing concern about U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigrants living in the country illegally.

