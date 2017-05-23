New York lawmakers attack Trump budge...

New York lawmakers attack Trump budget plan

New York's polarized congressional delegation generally finds little upon which to agree, but lawmakers stumbled on a rare sweet spot Tuesday in common criticism of President Donald Trump's $4.1 trillion budget. "The Trump budget takes a sledgehammer to the middle class and the working poor, lavishes tax breaks on the wealthy and imagines all of the deficit problems away with fantasy math," Sen. Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said - predictably - on the Senate floor.

