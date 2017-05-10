New York bill would let Uber, Lyft begin upstate sooner
A proposal before state lawmakers would allow Uber and Lyft to start service in upstate New York in time for the Fourth of July holiday. The two ride-hailing apps had been limited to the New York City area until lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow them to move into cities including Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany and Rochester.
