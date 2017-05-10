New York Accepting Applications For Autonomous Vehicle Testing
Governor Andrew Cuomo says the Department of Motor Vehicles application process is another step forward in making New York the epicenter of cutting-edge technology and innovation. "New York has emerged as one of the nation's leading hubs for innovation, and as we invite companies and entrepreneurs to reimagine transportation technology, we will encourage the development of new, safe travel options for New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said.
