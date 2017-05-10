New York Accepting Applications For A...

New York Accepting Applications For Autonomous Vehicle Testing

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the Department of Motor Vehicles application process is another step forward in making New York the epicenter of cutting-edge technology and innovation. "New York has emerged as one of the nation's leading hubs for innovation, and as we invite companies and entrepreneurs to reimagine transportation technology, we will encourage the development of new, safe travel options for New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Common Sense 1,222
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) 6 hr Limpball Viagra 19
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... 12 hr Marcavage s Emission 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Wed Gumbo 62,293
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) Wed TerriB1 4
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) May 8 Beauregard CONS 62
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 7 Mookymook 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,582 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC