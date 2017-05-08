New Ads By His Allies Portray Cuomo As Fighter for New Yorkers
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his political allies have launched New Yorkers United Together, a new and independent organization which released an ad featuring the governor and celebrities promoting tolerance after a series of highly publicized hate crimes. New Yorkers United Together is composed of Cuomo allies like former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn and Steve Cohen, the governor's former top aide.
