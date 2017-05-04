Nation-Now 57 mins ago 8:34 a.m.'Ghost' picture of young girl in the woods has Upstate New York t...
It was captured by a trail cam in Upstate New York a blurry black-and-white image of a young girl walking through the woods. "I think it's just a little girl playing in the woods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|lewis
|1,187
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Woof Woof
|62,265
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
|NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|people of america watch news
|May 1
|Squach
|2
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|Apr 26
|kaylaperkins
|2
|Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl...
|Apr 25
|SadButTrue
|11
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC