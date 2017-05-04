Nation-Now 57 mins ago 8:34 a.m.'Ghos...

Nation-Now 57 mins ago 8:34 a.m.'Ghost' picture of young girl in the woods has Upstate New York t...

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: KIII

It was captured by a trail cam in Upstate New York a blurry black-and-white image of a young girl walking through the woods. "I think it's just a little girl playing in the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 3 hr lewis 1,187
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr Woof Woof 62,265
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Wed Swedenforever of ... 22
News NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
people of america watch news May 1 Squach 2
Buy Research Chemicals Online Apr 26 kaylaperkins 2
News Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl... Apr 25 SadButTrue 11
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC