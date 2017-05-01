'Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812' leads Tony nods
"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," a musical that dramatizes a 70-page melodrama at the center of Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," earned a leading 12 Tony Award nominations on Tuesday, which also saw nods for Bette Midler, Kevin Kline, Josh Groban, Danny DeVito and Cate Blanchett. Groban earned a nod for portraying - in a fat suit - an unhappy husband in "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|53 min
|Squach
|1,177
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Anon
|62,258
|NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes
|Mon
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|people of america watch news
|Mon
|Squach
|2
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|Apr 26
|kaylaperkins
|2
|Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl...
|Apr 25
|SadButTrue
|11
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC