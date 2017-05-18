Most New Yorkers back body cams, but ...

Most New Yorkers back body cams, but not mayoral school control

16 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Large majorities of New Yorkers support requiring cops to wear body cameras, but oppose mayoral control of city schools, a new poll found. In the Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday, only 21% of voters said Mayor de Blasio should retain complete control of city public schools, while 68% said he should share control of schools with other elected leaders.

Chicago, IL

