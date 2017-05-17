More than 100 officers set off from Chigwell to run New York half marathon in uniform
PC Mark Edwards and 104 other officers about to head to New York to take part in a run to raise money for neuroblastoma Catching crooks is one thing but in the fight against children's cancer more than 100 officers pulled out all the stops to raise cash for charity. PC Mark Edwards and 104 other officers about to head to New York to take part in a run to raise money for neuroblastoma.
