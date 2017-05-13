Mexican New Yorkers Get Help from Immigration Clinic Hosted by Mexican Government
Visitors can sign up to get a certified copy of their birth certificate, which is required for most forms of identification and travel documents, including ID NYC cards and passports. Those we spoke with say it hasn't been easy generally to get certain documents.
