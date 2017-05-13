Mexican New Yorkers Get Help from Imm...

Mexican New Yorkers Get Help from Immigration Clinic Hosted by Mexican Government

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

Visitors can sign up to get a certified copy of their birth certificate, which is required for most forms of identification and travel documents, including ID NYC cards and passports. Those we spoke with say it hasn't been easy generally to get certain documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... 1 hr Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Just wondering 62,298
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 19 hr Squach 1,227
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 11 Limpball Viagra 19
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) May 8 Beauregard CONS 62
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,004,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC