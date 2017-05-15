Metropolitan Museum of Art Works to R...

Metropolitan Museum of Art Works to Rebound from Money Woes

The Metropolitan Museum of Art , a behemoth of culture and wealth, is rebounding from more than a year of internal turmoil and financial problems. As part of its recovery efforts, the museum is considering a mandatory admissions fee for visitors from outside New York state.

