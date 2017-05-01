Met Gala: Inside, it's hard not to step on someone's dress

Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York. less Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on ... more This photo shows part of the exhibit from "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons Art on the In-Between" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.