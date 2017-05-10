Man convicted in fatal drug-related r...

Man convicted in fatal drug-related robbery in upstate NY

Read more: New Jersey Herald

A 27-year-old gang member has been convicted of killing a New York man during a drug-related robbery at the victim's upstate home two years ago. The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that on Tuesday a federal court jury in White Plains found Jeffrey Herring, of Fallsburg, guilty of charges that included murder, robbery and racketeering.

