Man charged with murder after car mows down pedestrians in Times Square
A man accused of steering his car on to one of the busiest pavements in the US and mowing down pedestrians has been charged with murder and attempted murder. New York Police Department said 26-year-old Richard Rojas, of the Bronx, was charged with second-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted murder and aggravated vehicular homicide.
