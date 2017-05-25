Looking for great summer reading? The...

Looking for great summer reading? These 10 books should be on your list

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Island Packet

"The Leavers," Lisa Ko : Deming Guo is a fifth grader when his Chinese immigrant mother disappears and he is sent to live in upstate New York with a white academic couple. They adopt him, but at 20, struggling with a gambling addiction, Deming - now Daniel - decides to find out what happened to to his mom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Eastside Reporter 62,325
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Squach 1,279
News Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar... 3 hr Keyanna 6
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... May 21 Geezer 1
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 21 Sigma 2
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 19 upchuck 21
Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r... May 16 impeachtrumpnow 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC