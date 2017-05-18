Longines Masters Moves From Los Angel...

Longines Masters Moves From Los Angeles To New York City

The Longines Masters Series announced on May 17 that the U.S. leg of their show jumping Grand Slam series will move from Los Angeles to New York City. New York equestrians Ariana Rockefeller, Mario & Lisa Deslauriers, Katie Dinan and Reed Kessler joined 2017 Longines FEI World Cup Champion McLain Ward to celebrate the event's move to its new home in New York.

