Lawyer fee ruling overturned in international custody case
A court on Monday overturned an order for a Connecticut financier to pay nearly $90,000 in attorney fees racked up by a British television host during a long-running and bitter international child custody dispute. The Connecticut Appellate Court issued the decision in the custody case between Peter Rinfret and Melissa Porter.
