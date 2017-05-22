Lawyer fee ruling overturned in inter...

Lawyer fee ruling overturned in international custody case

A court on Monday overturned an order for a Connecticut financier to pay nearly $90,000 in attorney fees racked up by a British television host during a long-running and bitter international child custody dispute. The Connecticut Appellate Court issued the decision in the custody case between Peter Rinfret and Melissa Porter.

