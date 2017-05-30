K-pop group EXP-Edition from New York...

K-pop group EXP-Edition from New York seeks own musical color

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

In August 2016, four New Yorkers hailing from different backgrounds boarded a Korea-bound plane with one question that brought them together: Who says only Koreans can become part of a K-pop idol group? With the tagline "Born in New York, made in Seoul," K-pop idol group EXP-Edition sings in Korean and dances K-pop style, but none of its members are Koreans. This unique international K-pop band, with ethnic backgrounds ranging from Portuguese to Croatian, entered the K-pop scene with its electronic pop debut single "Feel Like This" on April 17 in Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr lewis 1,257
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... 9 hr Geezer 1
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... 15 hr Sigma 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Sat On the unworthy list 62,313
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 19 upchuck 21
Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r... May 16 impeachtrumpnow 1
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) May 15 swedenforever 518
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC