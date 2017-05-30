K-pop group EXP-Edition from New York seeks own musical color

In August 2016, four New Yorkers hailing from different backgrounds boarded a Korea-bound plane with one question that brought them together: Who says only Koreans can become part of a K-pop idol group? With the tagline "Born in New York, made in Seoul," K-pop idol group EXP-Edition sings in Korean and dances K-pop style, but none of its members are Koreans. This unique international K-pop band, with ethnic backgrounds ranging from Portuguese to Croatian, entered the K-pop scene with its electronic pop debut single "Feel Like This" on April 17 in Korea.

