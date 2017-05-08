Judges hear appeal of portfolio manag...

Judges hear appeal of portfolio manager's conviction

In this Feb. 6, 2014, file photo, Mathew Martoma, a former SAC Capital portfolio manager, arrives at federal court in New York. Attorney Paul Clement asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, to reverse the 2014 conviction of Martoma, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence after his conviction on securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

