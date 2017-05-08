Judges hear appeal of portfolio manager's conviction
In this Feb. 6, 2014, file photo, Mathew Martoma, a former SAC Capital portfolio manager, arrives at federal court in New York. Attorney Paul Clement asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, to reverse the 2014 conviction of Martoma, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence after his conviction on securities fraud and conspiracy charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Andi
|62,289
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|Common Sense
|1,211
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|22 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Beauregard CONS
|62
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 7
|Mookymook
|1
|Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire...
|May 5
|jamessusan104
|1
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|May 3
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC