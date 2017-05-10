John Legend visits Seaquarium with wife and daughter

Kate, Wills and Harry put on a tea-mendous show as they treat children of servicemen and women who died for their country to Buckingham Palace garden party Trump says he wants to nominate new FBI director before the end of next week as the first five candidates to replace Comey are interviewed EXCLUSIVE: British IT expert, 22, who lives with his parents reveals how he STOPPED the global cyber attack that wreaked havoc as he warns he is already fighting hackers trying to unleash a NEW threat 'I deliberately tried to miscarry my baby': Sex slave made pregnant by her ISIS captors reveals her agony after leaving the child behind in her bid for freedom Mother's Day washout: Powerful Nor'easter 'to dump two inches of rain on New York and Boston' while Jersey Shore braces for flooding Don't expect your 40 wink tomorrow: Sleep experts reveal Sunday night is the worst one of the week to get a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.