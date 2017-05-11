In Its Fight Against U.S. Shale Oil, OPEC Risks Lower for Longer 2 hours ago
When Khalid Al-Falih arrived at Davos in late January, the Saudi oil minister was exultant. The output cuts he'd painstakingly arranged with fellow OPEC states and Russia were working so well, he said, they could probably be phased out by June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|15 hr
|Trump Bull Market
|1,223
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|Thu
|Limpball Viagra
|19
|Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F...
|Thu
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Gumbo
|62,293
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|May 10
|TerriB1
|4
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|May 8
|Beauregard CONS
|62
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 7
|Mookymook
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC