Idina Menzel Will Return to the New York Stage in Joshua Harmon's SKINTIGHT

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced that Tony Award winner Idina Menzel as "Jodi Isaac" in the world-premiere production of SKINTIGHT, by Roundabout Underground alumnus Joshua Harmon , with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin . Skintight is Harmon's Roundabout Underground commission.

