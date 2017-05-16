Idina Menzel Will Return to the New Y...

Idina Menzel Will Return to the New York Stage in Joshua Harmon's SKINTIGHT

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced that Tony Award winner Idina Menzel as "Jodi Isaac" in the world-premiere production of SKINTIGHT, by Roundabout Underground alumnus Joshua Harmon , with direction by three-time Obie Award winner Daniel Aukin . Skintight is Harmon's Roundabout Underground commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 34 min Dandy24 1,244
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Organista 62,306
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) Mon swedenforever 518
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... Mon Theocraencyclical 5
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 11 Limpball Viagra 19
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC