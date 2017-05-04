Human Rights Watch cites Pa. case of ...

Human Rights Watch cites Pa. case of suicide in immigration detention

Born in Antigua-Barbuda, Tiombe Kimana Carlos, a diagnosed schizophrenic, was 34, and faced deportation, when she committed suicide at York County Prison on October 23. Carlos, a legal permanent resident of the U.S., lost that status because of a criminal conviction. Her story raises questions about the capacity of the immigration detention system to safely house the mentally ill.

