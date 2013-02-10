How Moby embraced his gritty history to write a Porcelaina

FILE PHOTO Moby offers a snapshot of life as a young, struggling DJ and musician in New York in “Porcelain: A Memoir.” Moby rocks out at the Fonda on Wednesday night in L.A.//ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: moby.1003 date shot: 10/2/13 CREDIT: PHILIP COSORES, FOR THE REGISTER, Moby October 2, 2013 at the Fonda in Los Angeles. The musician Moby got his moniker from a fellow named Herman Melville who wrote a whale of a tale titled “Moby-Dick,” but the singer, songwriter and DJ never dreamed he'd ever follow in the footsteps of his uncle many times removed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.