How Moby embraced his gritty history ...

How Moby embraced his gritty history to write a Porcelaina

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

FILE PHOTO Moby offers a snapshot of life as a young, struggling DJ and musician in New York in “Porcelain: A Memoir.” Moby rocks out at the Fonda on Wednesday night in L.A.//ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: moby.1003 date shot: 10/2/13 CREDIT: PHILIP COSORES, FOR THE REGISTER, Moby October 2, 2013 at the Fonda in Los Angeles. The musician Moby got his moniker from a fellow named Herman Melville who wrote a whale of a tale titled “Moby-Dick,” but the singer, songwriter and DJ never dreamed he'd ever follow in the footsteps of his uncle many times removed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Common Sense 1,206
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr PAC 62,287
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) 4 hr C Kersey 3
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) Mon Beauregard CONS 62
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... Sun Mookymook 1
News Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire... May 5 jamessusan104 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC