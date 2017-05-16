How fast is too fast when driving on residential streets?
We all do it -- drive 5, maybe 10 miles over the speed limit to get where we're going. As New Yorkers, we're perpetually in a rush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Maestro
|62,329
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|11 hr
|Dandy24
|1,281
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|18 hr
|Keyanna
|6
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|May 21
|Geezer
|1
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 21
|Sigma
|2
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 19
|upchuck
|21
|Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r...
|May 16
|impeachtrumpnow
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC