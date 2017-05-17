Here's what's coming (and leaving) Hu...

Here's what's coming (and leaving) Hulu in June 2017

The month formerly associated with the kick-off to summer is now the month where you can binge watch and catch up on all the shows you missed during the fall. The third season of Black-ish , the final season of Rizzoli & Isles and a new season of Tyrant all hit Hulu in June along with summer hit series The Carmichael Show , American Ninja Warrior and Hollywood Game Night .

