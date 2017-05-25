Guns Na Roses adds 15 dates to North American tour leg
If you haven't been able to score tickets to Guns N' Roses ongoing Not in This Lifetime Tour, here's a brand-new chance. The band's added fifteen additional stops to the tour's North American Leg, extending the outing through Thanksgiving.
