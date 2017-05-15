Governor Cuomo Announces Action To Pr...

Governor Cuomo Announces Action To Protect New Yorkers From Unfairly...

May 16, 2017 - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a proposed regulation to protect New Yorkers from excessive and unfairly discriminatory auto insurance rates. Following an extensive investigation, the Department of Financial Services regulation prohibits insurers from using an individual's occupational status or educational level as factors in setting rates, unless the insurer demonstrates to the satisfaction of the Superintendent of Financial Services that the use of these factors does not result in rates that are unfairly discriminatory.

