Florida ex-boyfriend kills girlfriend...

Florida ex-boyfriend kills girlfriend then shoots himself

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'See you in hell': Teenage girl MS-13 gangster, 17, tortured her love rival, 15, cut off her tattoo and killed her with 13 stab wounds in bitter power struggle over gang leadership Not so tough now! Pathetic mugshot shows 'drunk' racist thug crying after his arrest for hate-fueled tirade on a Texas beach comparing a Muslim-American family to ISIS Chilling video shows San Bernardino shooter calmly entering his ex's school and signing in at the front desk before killing her and one of her eight-year-old students Sitting on a tennis ball, wearing red to work out and running holding a water bottle: The six science-backed tweaks you need to make to FINALLY shift the weight Charges are dismissed against wealthy Manhattan couple accused of raping woman, 23, in violent drug-fueled threesome at Sundance film festival as court decides sex was consensual New Zealand plans to kill EVERY rat in the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 6 hr Trump Bull Market 1,223
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) 17 hr Limpball Viagra 19
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... 23 hr Marcavage s Emission 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Wed Gumbo 62,293
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) Wed TerriB1 4
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) May 8 Beauregard CONS 62
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 7 Mookymook 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,955,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC