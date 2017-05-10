Flooding curtails US videophone reporting system in New York
American officials say the videophone system New York-bound boaters are required to use when entering the U.S. from Canada has been suspended because of high water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Recreational boaters must report their arrival in United States waters to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
