Film producer, parents donate $25M to upstate NY college

A private college in northern New York has received a $25 million donation from an award-winning film producer and her parents. Officials at St. Lawrence University in Canton announced over the weekend that it has received the largest gift in the college's 161-year history from 1982 graduate Sarah E. Johnson and her parents, Charles and Ann Johnson.

