Federal rail agency agrees Penn Station work urgently needed

The Federal Railroad Administration on Friday confirmed what Amtrak, elected officials and hundreds of thousands of commuters at the nation's busiest rail station already knew: Immediate track maintenance and repair efforts are needed at Penn Station. The FRA joined Amtrak and New York state inspectors on a review of all 21 tracks following two derailments at Penn Station in Manhattan.

