Entertainer's mystery death in ship's toilet
The passenger had been discovered slumped in a first class lavatory on the Oceanic as the White Star liner neared Southampton , her face discoloured. All that could initially be ascertained was that she was 26, lived at West 97 Street, New York, and she had been travelling under the name of Frances Leslie, though she was generally known on board as Anna Wilson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Forest
|1,273
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|62,322
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|May 21
|Geezer
|1
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 21
|Sigma
|2
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 19
|upchuck
|21
|Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r...
|May 16
|impeachtrumpnow
|1
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|518
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC