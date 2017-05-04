Emma Roberts wishes she had charged S...

Emma Roberts wishes she had charged Sarah Paulson more for house

Sarah, 42, bought her 'American Horror Story' co-star's former residence in the Hollywood Hills for $1.65 million but after Sarah discovered a hidden pool underneath the garden while renovating the property, Emma joked she should have asked for more money. Sarah told Architectural Digest: "It turns out there is a pool already underneath the ground! I just saw [Emma] the other day and I'm like, 'Did you know you had a pool under there?' She was like, 'What! I would have charged you so much more money!' "I said, 'This is what's in the backyard.'

