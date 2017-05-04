Ellen Burstyn as Elizabeth Warren?
Just one of the casting headlines coming from the May 11 reading of a play about the Senate confirmation hearings for members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet. Others performing at the Town Hall theater in New York include Joe Morton as Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Vanity Fair Editor Grayden Carter as Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.
