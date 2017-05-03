EE announces roaming will be free in Europe
Mobile giant EE has announced it is to make roaming to lots of countries throughout Europe free for all pay monthly customers from June 15 - the same date that EU roaming charges are abolished. The countries include Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Iceland and Norway.
