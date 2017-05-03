EE announces roaming will be free in ...

EE announces roaming will be free in Europe

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Rye and Battle Observer

Mobile giant EE has announced it is to make roaming to lots of countries throughout Europe free for all pay monthly customers from June 15 - the same date that EU roaming charges are abolished. The countries include Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Iceland and Norway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rye and Battle Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 48 min Squach 1,185
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Really 62,264
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) 17 hr Swedenforever of ... 22
News NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
people of america watch news May 1 Squach 2
Buy Research Chemicals Online Apr 26 kaylaperkins 2
News Fox News execs forced black women to arm wrestl... Apr 25 SadButTrue 11
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC