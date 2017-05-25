East New York man gets 4 years after taxi driver found him passed out with gun
An East New York man with seven previous convictions was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday for possessing a stolen gun in a taxi cab after he crashed his car while intoxicated. "I went to a friend's barbecue and I just got engulfed with the liquor," Hassan Chunn said in front of Judge Brian M. Cogan and an audience of family members at Brooklyn Federal Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|3 hr
|Ronald
|3
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|6 hr
|Squach
|1,277
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Maestro
|62,323
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|May 21
|Geezer
|1
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 21
|Sigma
|2
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 19
|upchuck
|21
|Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r...
|May 16
|impeachtrumpnow
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC