East New York man gets 4 years after taxi driver found him passed out with gun

14 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

An East New York man with seven previous convictions was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday for possessing a stolen gun in a taxi cab after he crashed his car while intoxicated. "I went to a friend's barbecue and I just got engulfed with the liquor," Hassan Chunn said in front of Judge Brian M. Cogan and an audience of family members at Brooklyn Federal Court.

Chicago, IL

