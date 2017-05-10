Did You Know There's A Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Museum?StoresChristopher Luu13 minutes ago

Dubbed the "sexiest night on television," the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is all about glitz, glamour, and over-the-top lingerie looks. But what happens to those feathered and sequined looks after the curtain drops? Do they go into some sort of lingerie drawer in the sky? Is there a climate-controlled storage facility full of wings and sky-high heels? Footwear News reports that select looks from the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Grand Palais in Paris, are on display in the brand's New York flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

