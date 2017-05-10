Did You Know There's A Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Museum?StoresChristopher Luu13 minutes ago
Dubbed the "sexiest night on television," the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is all about glitz, glamour, and over-the-top lingerie looks. But what happens to those feathered and sequined looks after the curtain drops? Do they go into some sort of lingerie drawer in the sky? Is there a climate-controlled storage facility full of wings and sky-high heels? Footwear News reports that select looks from the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Grand Palais in Paris, are on display in the brand's New York flagship store on Fifth Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|9 min
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|3
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Common Sense
|1,232
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|URNuts
|62,299
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|19
|Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|May 10
|TerriB1
|4
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|May 8
|Beauregard CONS
|62
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC