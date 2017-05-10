Did You Know There's A Victoria's Sec...

Did You Know There's A Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Museum?StoresChristopher Luu13 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Refinery 29

Dubbed the "sexiest night on television," the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is all about glitz, glamour, and over-the-top lingerie looks. But what happens to those feathered and sequined looks after the curtain drops? Do they go into some sort of lingerie drawer in the sky? Is there a climate-controlled storage facility full of wings and sky-high heels? Footwear News reports that select looks from the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, held at the Grand Palais in Paris, are on display in the brand's New York flagship store on Fifth Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... 9 min Abrahamanic Relig... 3
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Common Sense 1,232
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 12 hr URNuts 62,299
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 11 Limpball Viagra 19
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) May 8 Beauregard CONS 62
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC