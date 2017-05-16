Denis Johnson in The New Yorker
Denis Johnson died on Wednesday, at the age of sixty-seven. A few weeks ago, not knowing that he was fighting cancer, I asked him if he'd be willing to contribute to a series of short pieces about jobs for this year's Fiction Issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|Maestro
|62,329
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|14 hr
|Dandy24
|1,281
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|22 hr
|Keyanna
|6
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|May 21
|Geezer
|1
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 21
|Sigma
|2
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 19
|upchuck
|21
|Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r...
|May 16
|impeachtrumpnow
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC